Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.80, but opened at $81.10. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 22,720 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

