Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.