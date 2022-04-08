Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.75. 20,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,400. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

