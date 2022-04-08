Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,356. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

