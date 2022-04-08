Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.78. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 271,930 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

