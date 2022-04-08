FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FE stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after buying an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

