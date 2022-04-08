FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCFS traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.82. 145,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,768. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

