First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 147,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 116,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

