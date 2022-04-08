First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises about 2.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 5.10% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $32,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of BUFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 485,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,324. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

