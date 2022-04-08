First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $62.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.45.

FSLR opened at $78.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

