First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $178.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.13.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $156.91 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.84 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

