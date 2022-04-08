First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.