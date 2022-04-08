First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.59 Million

Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) will report $705.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. First Horizon posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 88.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,330. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

