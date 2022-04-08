First Bank & Trust Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.46. 1,635,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.27. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

