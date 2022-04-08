First Bank & Trust Sells 3,061 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 7,838,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

