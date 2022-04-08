First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 2,263,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,667. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

