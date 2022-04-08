First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the quarter. Daktronics comprises about 1.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 392,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 0.62. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.23.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
