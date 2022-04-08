First Bank & Trust Purchases 19,027 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1,087.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,009. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

