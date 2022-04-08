First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.74. 2,906,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,415. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.89.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,159 shares of company stock worth $22,277,993. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

