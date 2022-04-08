First Bank & Trust Has $1.37 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 133.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

GIS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,011. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $70.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

