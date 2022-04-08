First Bank & Trust Buys 9,994 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. 3,546,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,051. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

