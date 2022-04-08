First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

