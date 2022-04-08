Financial Review: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

iSun has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% WiSA Technologies -180.71% -83.06% -65.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.59%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 379.17%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than iSun.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.39 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.71 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 2.90 -$11.82 million ($1.09) -1.10

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iSun beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

