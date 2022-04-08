Financial Review: Catcha Investment (CHAA) vs. Its Peers

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Catcha Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Catcha Investment alerts:

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Catcha Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 190 746 1015 27 2.44

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Catcha Investment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catcha Investment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.62 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.16 billion $58.40 million -19.20

Catcha Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catcha Investment competitors beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.