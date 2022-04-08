Financial Contrast: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) & Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Inuvo has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Z has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Z N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inuvo and Z, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Z 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inuvo and Z’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 0.94 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -6.74 Z $11.38 billion 2.76 $659.36 million N/A N/A

Z has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo.

Summary

Z beats Inuvo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Z (Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. The company also offers cloud-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

