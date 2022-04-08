Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

FITB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.33. 97,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

