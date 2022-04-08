Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.
FITB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.33. 97,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64.
In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.