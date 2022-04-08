Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

FRGI stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 154,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

