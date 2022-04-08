Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

