FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of FIBRA Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

