FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. 180,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,501. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

FG New America Acquisition ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

