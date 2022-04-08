Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $124.66

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.66 and last traded at $125.31, with a volume of 7335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($196.72) to £140 ($183.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($203.28) to £140 ($183.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

