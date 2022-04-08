FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

