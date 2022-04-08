FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.13. 90,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,903. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.21.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

