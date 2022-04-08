FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.36. The company had a trading volume of 497,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,106. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

