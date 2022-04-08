FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuit by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.69. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

