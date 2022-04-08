FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Corning by 39.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after acquiring an additional 645,538 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 5,068,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,771. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

