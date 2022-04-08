FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after buying an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 5,068,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

