FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 110,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

