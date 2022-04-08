FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $20.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,025.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,282,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,857,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $917.06 and a 200-day moving average of $964.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

