FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. 3,115,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,241. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

