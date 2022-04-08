Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Fastenal stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

