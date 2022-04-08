Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $58.28. 92,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

