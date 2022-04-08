Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSRD opened at $1.34 on Monday. Fast Radius has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Get Fast Radius alerts:

About Fast Radius (Get Rating)

Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc offers manufacturing solutions including application discovery, product design and testing, production-grade manufacturing and global fulfillment. The company offers additive thermoplastic, elastomeric and metal manufacturing services. Fast RFast Radiusadius Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Radius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Radius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.