Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

FLMN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

