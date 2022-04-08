F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $35,479.86 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.