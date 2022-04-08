Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

AQUA opened at $43.97 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

