Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 million, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

