Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Head to Head Comparison

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evercel and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.12 $1.12 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.38 $587.86 million $14.80 6.10

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Evercel and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atkore has a consensus target price of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Atkore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Evercel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Summary

Atkore beats Evercel on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

