Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Up 5.5% This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $18.83 million and $521,500.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.58 or 0.07464718 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,685.02 or 1.00165307 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

