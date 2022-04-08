ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.04

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $6.93. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 120,310 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.