ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.04

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $6.93. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 120,310 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

